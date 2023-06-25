Cleethorpes: Two teenagers rescued from sea - police

Rescuers conducting a search off Cleethorpes beach on SaturdayDuncan Young
Two teenagers have been pulled from the sea at Cleethorpes beach.

The boy and girl were airlifted to hospital shortly after 19:30 BST on Saturday, according to Humberside Police.

They had been reported missing at about lunchtime, prompting a search involving police, firefighters and the coastguard.

No official statement has been made regarding the exact ages of the children or their conditions.

A police spokesperson thanked the public for helping with the search.

