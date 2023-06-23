Barton food bank granted permission for storage building
A food bank has been given permission to build a concrete storage facility despite objections to the plan.
The Barton Area Food Bank is run from the Salvation Army church on Tofts Road, Barton on Humber, Lincolnshire.
Chair Margaret Siddell said the storage was needed as demand had increased, but residents objected saying it would be built on land for recreational use.
North Lincolnshire Council planners granted permission on the condition it was only allowed for foodbank use.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the concrete panel building will be used merely to accept deliveries and store items.
Barton ward councillor Keith Vickers asked if, should the food bank cease to exist, the land would be returned for recreational use.
While not legally possible to impose such a condition, as it was not for a temporary building, the storage building was given permission on the basis it could only be allowed for food bank purposes.
If it closed, permission would be required for change of use.
This satisfied councillors enough to unanimously approve it.
Mrs Siddell told BBC Radio Humberside the extra space was badly needed.
"There are several of us storing food in our homes [and] we are continually asking people if we can use their garages as we just, frankly, have not got enough room," she said.
"This will be a storage unit. In no way are we distributing from there. We use the Salvation Army church itself to distribute from."
