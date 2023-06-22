Howden expansion: Plans for 1,900 new homes approved
Plans to greatly expand an East Yorkshire market town by building 1,900 homes have been approved.
The plans also include a new relief road, as well as a school and pub, and an additional factory for Howdens Joinery, creating jobs.
East Riding Council's planning committee unanimously backed the outline plans at a meeting on Thursday.
Concerns had been raised about the scheme's impact on traffic, public transport and the environment.
Applicants JG Hatcliffe and Howden Joinery Properties Ltd said the development would be a slowly growing community and would be designed to foster links between residents and the existing town.
The plans would also see a supermarket, medical centre, parks and sports fields on land between Station Road and Thorpe Road.
A new relief road from Station Road to Thorpe Road would also be built as part of the development, along with Howdens Joinery's new factory building.
The council's draft Local Plan includes a requirement for a relief road to be built before the new development goes ahead.
The meeting was told the new relief road would lead to a 74% reduction in HGVs travelling through the town centre.
The design of the houses would also reflect those already in Howden.
According to the developers: "It will create a desirable place that will stand the test of time and that people will be proud of and want to inhabit for many years to come."
Howden, which has a population of about 4,500, according to the latest census data, would also benefit greatly from additional spending in the town, the meeting was told.
