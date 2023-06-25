How have people in Howden reacted to planned town expansion?
- Published
Howden, a town in East Yorkshire with its roots going back to Saxon times, is set to double in size, with almost 2,000 new homes set to be built.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council unanimously backed outline plans at a meeting on Thursday; with the planning committee won over by assurances from the applicants that it would be a slowly growing community designed to foster links between residents and the existing town.
But how has the decision been received by the locals?
A sign angled towards the imposing, 13th Century minster hails Howden as a "small, historic market town". It is, according to the promoters, a place "where the past and the present look forward to the future".
But here on the cobbled streets, flanked by Georgian buildings, the question of how the Howden of tomorrow should look is dividing opinion.
Some are worried 1,900 new homes, effectively doubling Howden's current 4,500 population, will spoil its unique character. Others see opportunities.
Father and daughter Mike Farnham, 73, and Caroline Farnham-Crossland, 43, have cycled here from Selby; a 20-mile round trip along quiet roads and paths they often enjoy together.
"Howden is so nice," says Ms Farnham-Crossland, as the pair enjoy lunch in Market Place, opposite the minster. "It's like you've stepped back in time when you come here. The minster is gorgeous."
What do they make of the plans?
"I can see how it would benefit local businesses," says Ms Farnham-Crossland. "Traffic is going to be an issue though."
Her father appears less optimistic.
"These plans, this many houses, will change the character of Howden," he says.
Oli Clark, 20, a forklift truck driver who also owns his own vintage clothing company, has sought some shade in the shadow of the minster.
"I think it's a good thing for Howden," he says. "There is nothing round here for younger people. We need more housing for younger people."
However, he is mindful of the fact his opinion won't be shared by all.
He adds: "Older people don't tend to like change. They may want to keep Howden as it is, but I think younger will want the town to grow."
Around the corner, I cross paths with friends Janet Horsnell, 85, and Sheila Carroll, 83.
Both women can see arguments for and against the development, wrestling with the needs of future generations with their own preferences.
"I do think all these houses will spoil the feel of the town," says Ms Horsnell, a retired teacher who has lived in Howden for more than 60 years. "It's an awful lot of houses for a town the size of Howden.
"We're going to lose the feel of our market town. But I also understand there needs to be more housing for young people."
Developers have said the design of the houses would reflect those already in Howden. But Ms Horsnell is not convinced, and cites recent examples of housing elsewhere in the town.
"This is a historic town," she tells me. "The houses they built on Selby Road look like boxes."
Ms Carroll, who has lived here since 1978, says she likes Howden just as it is.
"It's a lovely place," she says. "What I like about Howden is that you will always find someone to talk to when you're out and about."
Traders generally seem upbeat. Increased footfall equals increased profits after all. But they know their customers well and expect the developers will have a tough time securing 'buy in' from some residents.
Addressing the opposition to the plans, Kirsty Tomlinson, co-owner of Lusso House, a wooden craft shop, tells me she can "see where they're coming from".
But she is also acutely aware of the cost of living crisis - and the prospect of thousands of additional people flooding the town centre appeals.
"Sometimes it can be absolutely dead in the town centre," says Mrs Tomlinson. "So from a business perspective it could be good."
She stressed the need for affordable housing to be included within the plans, citing difficulties for people on modest incomes to get onto the housing ladder.
Opposite, Mike Ruddell, who opened The Hop Cavern, a craft ale business, two years ago, agrees with his fellow traders that the expansion of Howden could bring benefits to local businesses.
"The more customers the merrier," he says.
But he advises caution.
"It's all very well building all these houses," he says. "But will the people who live in them use local businesses? There's a feeling in Howden that the houses recently put up here were just for those wanting a base to get onto the M62."
What the developers say
As well as 1,900 homes, the plans for Howden also include a new relief road, as well as a school, medical centre, pub, sports fields and an additional factory for Howdens Joinery, creating jobs.
Applicants JG Hatcliffe and Howden Joinery Properties Ltd state in planning documents: "It will create a desirable place that will stand the test of time and that people will be proud of and want to inhabit for many years to come."
Planners have stipulated the relief road, from Station Road to Thorpe Road must come before the housing.
The developers say the road will lead to a 74% reduction in lorries travelling through the town centre.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.