Hull's Banksy artwork could move to Trinity Market, says council
- Published
A mural by graffiti artist Banksy could be given a permanent home in Hull's Trinity Market, it has been suggested.
The 'Draw the Raised Bridge' mural appeared on the disused Scott Street Bridge over the River Hull in 2018.
In October 2019, the council removed the artwork and it has been in storage ever since.
Council culture chief Kath Wynne-Hague said the work, if put on display in the market, would be "a great contribution" to the city's art scene.
The segment of bridge displaying the artwork, measuring 7m by 2m (22ft by 6ft) and weighing more than a tonne, has undergone restoration.
Ms Wynne-Hague, the city council's head of culture, place and city centre, said there "has always been a commitment" to have the artwork returned to public display.
She told BBC Look North the council was "looking at a number of different sites", including Trinity Market.
Specialists have advised the council to install the artwork inside a building, as an outdoor location would "expose it to adverse conditions" and the "risk of future vandalism", Ms Wynne-Hague said.
She added: "Trinity Market offers accessibility, protection and security."
Ms Wynne-Hague said Hull had already seen the successful relocation of the locally legendary 'Dead Bod' artwork from the city's Alexander Dock to the Humber Street gallery.
"Banksy in the market could make a great contribution to the city's thriving street art scene as well as being something for both residents and visitors to enjoy," Ms Wynne-Hague added.
A final decision on where the artwork will be housed is expected later this year, the council said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.