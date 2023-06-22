Hull Avenues fountain returns after £150,000 fundraiser
A water fountain is set to spring into life on a Hull street for the first time in a century after a successful £150,000 fundraising campaign.
The original structure on a roundabout in Victoria Avenue was removed some time in the 1920s.
Now a cast iron replica of the Victorian original has been installed after a five-year campaign by local residents to bring back the feature.
The water will be switched on by Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson on 8 July.
The cream and green fountain was recreated by a specialist company in Lancashire, which also worked on restoring a Victorian archway in nearby Pearson Park.
It features three fish that spout water and the first line of a poem called 'Water' by Philip Larkin, who lived nearby.
The inscription reads: "If I were called in / To construct a religion / I should make use of water."
The Avenues area in the west of the city originally had six ornate fountains on its streets.
However, only two originals remain with the others removed after an increase in motor traffic over the years.
