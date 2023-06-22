West Cowick: Jury fails to reach verdict in Paul Hanson murder trial
A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her husband.
Teresa Hanson, 54, denied fatally stabbing Paul Hanson, 54, at their home in West Cowick, near Snaith, East Yorkshire, on 28 December 2022.
A jury at Mrs Hanson's Hull Crown Court trial deliberated for around 11 hours, but was unable to reach a verdict.
On Thursday, Judge John Thackray KC, Recorder of Hull, discharged the jury and set a retrial date of 11 September.
The judge granted Mrs Hanson bail until that time.
