Hull and East Riding leaders agree to talks on mayoral devolution deal
- Published
The leaders of Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire have agreed to hold talks with the government on devolution.
The two authorities said this would mean them exploring the option of an elected mayor and combined authority.
They have considered alternatives to a directly-elected mayor, though that model is the government's preferred option for devolution deals.
Hull and East Yorkshire are the only parts of Yorkshire which have not yet obtained a devolution deal.
Mike Ross, Liberal Democrat leader of Hull City Council, said: "It is widely accepted that there has been little, if any, progress in getting a devolution deal for the city, which sets Hull back compared to many other cities of the same size across the country."
He and the leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council have agreed to hold talks to look at the mayoral option that would potentially secure more central government funding and give greater powers.
Previously, the councils had indicated a preference for a level two county deal which would give them fewer additional powers and less funding, but not a mayor.
"The government is clear that to get the best possible deal on offer, the mayoral model is their preferred approach," Mr Ross said.
"While there is still a lot of work to do, agreeing to consider what Hull and the East Riding can get out of a mayoral deal does at least move the discussion on."
Anne Handley, the Conservative leader of the East Riding Council, said they needed to "start delivering the best possible deal".
"That means getting more money and more powers to improve the lives of local people," she said.
"No deal is yet on the table as it's very early days but conversations will continue between the two authorities as we're both committed to delivering the very best for our residents."
Thomas Martin, chairman of the business engagement board that represented the interests of coastal and rural organisations in the area, said progressing a deal was "absolutely the right thing to do".
He said both leaders had "parked individual politics" and understood the East Riding could not remain "isolated".
"The world is already moving on around us as other parts of the UK take jobs, investments and economic strategies that should be developed right here in East Yorkshire," he said.
