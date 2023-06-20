Hull cyclist seriously injured in Ings Road hit and run - police
- Published
A cyclist has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car which failed to stop, police have said.
The collision, involving a silver Vauxhall, happened at about 07:30 BST on Monday on Ings Road, Hull, officers said.
The driver is said to have made off in the direction of Holderness Road, according to Humberside Police.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.