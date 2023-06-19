Howden expansion: Plans to develop market town with 1,900 homes
- Published
Plans to expand an East Yorkshire market town by building 1,900 homes, as well as a new school and pub, are to be considered by councillors.
Expansion plans for Howden would also see a new relief road and an additional factory for Howdens Joinery.
So far, six people have raised concerns about its effects on traffic, public transport and the environment.
The outline plans will go before East Riding Council's planning committee on Thursday.
Applicants JG Hatcliffe and Howden Joinery Properties Ltd said the development would be a slowly growing community and would be designed to foster links between residents and the existing town.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) they said the design of the houses would reflect those already in Howden.
They said: "The proposals will create a sensitive, locally responsive development.
"It will be robust, legible and accessible and will contribute positively to the town, delivering a safe and attractive environment rooted firmly in its place from the outset.
"It will create a desirable place that will stand the test of time and that people will be proud of and want to inhabit for many years to come."
The plans for the Howden Joinery factory expansion said: "The proposals represent a high-quality development and a substantial investment, which will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate continued economic investment to the area."When the application is considered on Thursday, councillors will decide on whether to give the development the go-ahead in principle, with detailed reserve matters including house designs to be considered at a later date.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.