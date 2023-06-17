Motorcyclist, 74, injured in Humber Bridge crash
A motorbike rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Humber Bridge, police have said.
A lorry and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on the northbound carriageway at about 14:15 BST on Friday, according to Humberside Police.
The rider of the motorbike, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact them.
