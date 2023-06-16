AI traffic monitoring scheme to be piloted in Hull
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to be used to monitor traffic in Hull in a bid to reduce congestion.
The city council said the technology would analyse traffic data on several major roads to adapt signals to improve the flow of traffic.
The authority said a recent survey suggested crowded roads were one of residents' biggest concerns.
A pilot scheme is due to begin in December and the council believes it could help cut congestion by up to 25%.
Transport Portfolio Holder Mark Ieronimo said the trial would see traffic data gathered on roads including County Road, Spring Bank, Cottingham Road, Freetown Way and Anlaby Road.
He said similar trials elsewhere had seen signal timings adjusted and other changes to help improve traffic flows.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he told a meeting: "The council has recently engaged with an AI firm who specialise in traffic management.
"The system uses a range of data capture methods to monitor traffic flows, it then adapts signals according to the data to improve flows across the city.
"Other trials in the country have shown improvements of up to 25% through signal management."
In January, traffic data supplier Inrix rated Hull as the eighth most congested urban area in the UK.
