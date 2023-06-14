Withernsea fatal motorcycle crash victim named
A 33-year-old man who was killed in a crash in an East Yorkshire seaside town has been named by police.
Karl Hancox died at about 14:20 BST on Sunday after his white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle was involved in a collision with a purple Ford Fiesta on the B1242 Waxholme Road in Withernsea.
The Fiesta driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Anyone with information about the crash or who has dashcam footage has been asked to contact Humberside Police.
Mr Hancox's family continued to be supported by specially trained officers, the force said.
