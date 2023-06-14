Rescue attempt in Hull for injured and stranded Humber Estuary seal
- Published
An injured seal which was stranded on a slipway in Hull made its own way back into the Humber Estuary as rescue teams attempted to help it.
The seal had become stranded on Monday on an area near Hull's Fruit Market known locally as Oss Wash.
Fire crews had teamed up with British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Humber Coastguard to try and aid the animal.
But it managed to get back to the water and swim away as teams got rescue kit in place, the fire service said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.