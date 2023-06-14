Multi-vehicle crash closes Hull-York road
A major road in East Yorkshire has been closed following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision, police said.
The crash happened on the A1079 near the village of Wilberfoss at around 14:00 BST, Humberside Police said.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance said one of its helicopters attended the scene and took a patient to Hull Royal Infirmary.
The road is shut between Wilberfoss and Barmby Moor and motorists are advised to avoid the area. There was no immediate information on casualties.
