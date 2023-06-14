Man arrested over attack in Hull park
A man has been arrested in connection with an attack in a Hull park that left a 53-year-old man critically ill in hospital with a head injury.
The incident happened on Vane Street at about 19:45 BST on Monday, Humberside Police said.
The force said that a 31-year-old man was also assaulted and received injuries not thought to be serious,
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
Det Insp James Clarke said: "A scene guard remains in place whilst we continue with lines of enquiries, and our teams continue to be visible in the area providing additional reassurance to residents. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.
"I would like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation.
"We continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us."
