Junior doctors in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire join three-day strike
- Published
Junior doctors across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have walked out as part of a national strike over pay.
Talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) union and the government broke down in May.
The union has been asking for a 35% increase to make up for 15 years of below-inflation rises.
Ministers previously said pay talks could only continue if the strike was called off and called the new pay offer "fair and reasonable".
This latest action - which began at 07:00 BST on Wednesday and is due to end at 07:00 on Saturday - is the third strike since the dispute began.
Hospitals bosses have warned the strike action would lead to disruption.
Prof Makani Purva, Chief Medical Officer for Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Inevitably, the loss of several hundred members of our workforce over several days will have a knock-on effect for both our patients and our services.
"During the junior doctor strikes of March and April, around four in every five of our junior doctors who were due to work - that's several hundred staff - took part in industrial action each day," she said.
'Significant impact'
The chief medical officer also urged the public to "choose wisely" and use the healthcare service most suited to their needs over the strike period.
"The junior doctors' action will add more pressure to already busy hospital services, including our emergency department," she added.
In Lincolnshire, a spokesperson for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said: "We expect the industrial action to have a significant impact on our workforce, and we have therefore taken the difficult decision to cancel a number of non-urgent appointments and operations.
Meanwhile, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it expected waiting times in A&E to be longer as a result of the strike action.
"Regrettably, we are also having to postpone some outpatient appointments and procedures," a spokesperson said.
Dr Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Junior doctors play a hugely important and valuable role.
"Losing such a significant part of our workforce - up to 50% - means we will have to do things differently."
He urged people to consider other options such as NHS 111 before attending A&E.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it would prioritise urgent and emergency treatment and would rearrange any postponed appointments as a priority.
The latest strike action was announced after talks between the BMA and the Government broke down in May.
Last week, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said there needed to be "movement on both sides" amid the dispute.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts, said: "Both sides will need to cede some ground if there is to be any hope of a resolution, and the NHS really needs to see one soon."
