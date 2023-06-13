Grimsby stabbing: Man arrested after attack outside shops
- Published
A man has been arrested after a stabbing in broad daylight in Grimsby, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Second Avenue, Nunsthorpe, at 13:00 BST on Tuesday to reports a man had suffered stab wounds outside the shops.
Humberside Police said a man was taken to hospital with back and leg injuries.
A man, aged 24, who fled the scene after members of the public tried to detain him, has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Det Insp Simon Archer said: "Understandably given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident.
"A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"There will continue to be a high policing presence in the area throughout the day and into the evening. I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.