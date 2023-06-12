Beverley underground reservoir house plans submitted
Plans to convert an East Yorkshire underground reservoir into a house have been lodged with the council.
Proposals for the former Broadgate Reservoir, in Beverley, include a cinema, games room and sauna.
It comes after Yorkshire Water sold the site, which is next to a quarry and another active reservoir, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Planning agents said the design of the house would reflect the structure of the reservoir's buildings.
The application, submitted by agents Doug Jennings Planning Services, details how the top of the new four-bedroomed house would mirror the barrelled roofs of the previous reservoir.
Barrelled roofs and a brick entrance building are the only structures belonging to the former reservoir which are visible above ground.The application stated the site was "not readily visible from outside the site or any public highway or footpath".
"It is set in large grounds, mainly grass and bounded by hedgerows to its east and south.
"The application involves the conversion of the reservoir into a house."
