Digital health hub launched for region's LGBTQ+ community
- Published
Members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Humber and North Yorkshire regions are now able to access health and wellbeing support via a dedicated online hub.
It is part of a campaign by the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership to make finding support in the region easier.
Launched in conjunction with Pride month, the hub offers information and details of local services.
The content has been created in partnership with the LGBTQ+ community.
The hub includes content on topics such as mental health, emotional wellbeing, screening programmes, sexual health, drug and alcohol use, and eating disorders.
It also features information on local services in North and North East Lincolnshire, Hull, East Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.
'Inclusive health'
Bonnie Gray, Vice Chair of the LGBTQ+ Staff Network at Hull University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, said: "We know from research that members of our community are far more likely to experience mental health problems than non-LGBTQ+ people, as well as being less likely in general to access healthcare.
"The campaign... is about educating our LGBTQ+ population about what is available locally to give them a well-rounded picture of inclusive health and wellbeing support."
Anja Hazebroek, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead for Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, added: "We recognise there is much more work to be done, but this is a step in the right direction for us as a health and care system.
"Everyone in our region deserves to get the support they need for their health and wellbeing."
A number of Pride events are scheduled to take place locally in the coming months:
• Bridlington - 1 July
• Grimsby and Cleethorpes - 22 July
• Hull - 29 July
• Beverley - 5 August
• Goole - 12 August
• Scunthorpe - 27 August
• Wolds (Pocklington) - 17 September
• Scarborough - 30 September
