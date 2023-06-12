Motorcyclist killed in Withernsea collision
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in East Yorkshire.
The 33-year-old man was riding a white Triumph Street Triple motorbike when it collided with a purple Ford Fiesta on Waxholme Road in Withernsea.
Humberside Police said the man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the incident, which happened at 14:40 BST on Sunday.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage has been asked to contact Humberside Police.
