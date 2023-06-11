Man charged after Hull police pursuit crash
A man is due in court after three people were injured when a car being followed by police crashed on a busy road in Hull on Friday.
Officers had pursued the BMW from the Melton junction on the A63 until it hit another car on Anlaby Road near the junction with De La Pole Avenue.
The driver of the other car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Liam Robinson, 33, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is also charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, fraudulent use of registration mark and driving whilst over the specified drug limit.
Mr Robinson, of Queensgate Street in Hull, will appear before magistrates in the city on Monday.
Humberside Police said Mr Robinson and a passenger in the BMW also sustained injuries.
The force added it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "due to the injuries sustained".
