West Cowick: Murder-accused wife 'killed husband while making supper' - trial
- Published
A woman stabbed her husband to death with a kitchen knife while preparing supper, a court has heard.
Prosecutors allege Teresa Hanson, 54, murdered Paul Hanson, also 54, at their home in West Cowick near Snaith on 28 December.
Addressing a jury at Hull Crown Court on Monday, Alistair MacDonald KC said Mrs Hanson "was preparing supper when something happened between the husband and the wife".
Mrs Hanson denies a charge of murder.
The jury of five men and seven women heard there was "no dispute" Mr Hanson had died from a single stab wound inflicted at the marital home in Little London Lane.
Giving a brief summary of the prosecution case, Mr MacDonald said the knife had caused fatal damage to Mr Hanson's heart.
He told the jury that moments after the incident Mrs Hanson had called 999 and spoken with an ambulance call handler.
No further details of the call were given during the hearing, with Mr MacDonald expected to formally open the case against Mrs Hanson on Tuesday.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.