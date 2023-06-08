Anlaby Road fire: Crews tackle major blaze on busy Hull route
Firefighters in Hull are at the scene of a major blaze on a busy road near the city centre.
Humberside Fire & Rescue has four fire engines and an aerial platform at the scene, near the Anlaby Road flyover.
Images on social media appeared to show the former Premiere Bar building on Anlaby Road well ablaze.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area, and local residents and businesses are urged to keep windows and doors closed.
Posting to Twitter just before 14:30 BST on Thursday, the fire service said: "We have four Fire Engines and an Aerial Platform in the area of Anlaby Road Flyover, please try to avoid the area if possible. Close doors and windows if affected by smoke."
Humberside Police said: "Emergency services are attending to a fire on Anlaby Road in Hull, near to the flyover and Walliker Street/Percy Street.
"Local residents are advised to close their windows and drivers are advised to avoid the area as there are likely to be delays in the area due to road closures."
