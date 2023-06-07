Scunthorpe drugs raid: Suspected cannabis worth £118k seized

Humberside Police
Humberside Police carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Scunthorpe on Tuesday

Suspected cannabis plants worth around £118,500 have been found at a North Lincolnshire property.

Humberside Police officers discovered more than 200 suspected cannabis plants and growing equipment after executing a drugs warrant in Fox Street, Scunthorpe, on Tuesday.

Vullnet Zavalina, 27, of Fox Street, was arrested and charged with cultivation of Class B drugs.

He was due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

