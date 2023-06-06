Hull's Bee Lady remembered with 'buzz shelter' to help insects
- Published
A special "buzz shelter" honouring Hull's late Bee Lady is among 19 sited in the city to provide a haven for the stripy insects.
The structures, in Hall Road and Hedon Road, have plants on the roof creating a haven for insects as well as somewhere dry for bus users to wait.
The shelters have been funded by a £96,865 government grant.
Jean Bishop, who died in 2021 aged 99, collected more than £125,000 for Age UK while dressed in a bee outfit.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for roads, said: "These shelters are something people can be proud of, and they go a little way towards encouraging more people to use public transport."
The council said it involved Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, community gardening groups, and local schools in the project.
Pupils from Parks Academy, St Anthony's Academy, Southcoates and Thorpepark primary schools worked with artist Mike Sprout to design some of the artwork for the shelters, which all feature scenes related to Hull or wildlife.
Other notable people included on the bus stops include rugby great Clive Sullivan MBE, aviator Amy Johnson CBE and anti-slavery campaigners including William Wilberforce.
