Hull's 'forgotten' Queens Gardens to become 'serene' spot, says council leader
- Published
A £12m project to transform Hull's Queens Gardens will turn a "forgotten space" into a "place of serenity", the council leader has said.
Mike Ross said the work would both "futureproof" the site and help preserve the city's maritime history.
The refurbishment is expected to take up to 14 months to complete.
The work forms part of the Hull Maritime project and will provide a link from the Hull Maritime Museum to the North End Shipyard.
"Unfortunately, for me and others, it's very much become a forgotten space - and it's not used as much as it should be," Mr Ross said.
"These improvements will futureproof the space for us all to enjoy and learn about its history for years to come.It would also provide a "place of serenity and calm that people can come and enjoy," he added.
Queens Gardens was the once the site of the UK's largest dock, until it was filled in during the 1930s.
According to the council, once completed the site will feature maritime-inspired installations and be used to hold large outdoor events.
Gillian Osgerby, Hull Maritime Project Director, said the refurbishment plans were a key part in telling the story of Hull's maritime history.
Officials said the plans were sympathetic to those of Sir Fredrick Gibberd, one of England's most distinguished 20th Century architects, who redesigned the gardens in the 1950s.
Hull City Council has also pledged to plant three trees for each one that is removed during the renovation.
Some of the new trees to be planted would be on the endangered species list and would increase biodiversity and be more able to cope with climate change, the authority said.
