Two men who died at High Eske Nature Reserve lake named

High Eske Nature Reserve
The incident happened at High Eske Nature Reserve near Tickton, East Yorkshire

Two young men whose bodies were pulled from a lake at a nature reserve in East Yorkshire have been named.

Elvicia Neels,19, and Muhammed Batchilly, 21, died at High Eske, near Tickton, on Wednesday 24 May.

Emergency services were called at 18:30 BST over concerns for "two men in the water". Four other people at the scene were rescued by firefighters.

On Friday, an inquest into the men's deaths was opened and adjourned. A full hearing will be held at a later date.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.