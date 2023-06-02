Two men who died at High Eske Nature Reserve lake named
- Published
Two young men whose bodies were pulled from a lake at a nature reserve in East Yorkshire have been named.
Elvicia Neels,19, and Muhammed Batchilly, 21, died at High Eske, near Tickton, on Wednesday 24 May.
Emergency services were called at 18:30 BST over concerns for "two men in the water". Four other people at the scene were rescued by firefighters.
On Friday, an inquest into the men's deaths was opened and adjourned. A full hearing will be held at a later date.
