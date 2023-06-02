Three arrests in Hull after suspected stolen car hits lamppost
- Published
Three people have been arrested after the car they were in hit a lamppost and an electrical box, police said.
A white Toyota, which is believed to have been stolen, crashed on Bellfield Avenue in Hull at around 02:15 BST on Friday, "causing extensive damage".
The occupants fled the scene but were arrested nearby after a police search.
A 25-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary, Humberside Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
