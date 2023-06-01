Beverley's Christmas tree still in place due to nesting bird
A Christmas tree is still in place in a Yorkshire town centre after a pigeon made its nest among the branches.
Beverley Town Council was told it was illegal to remove the tree because it is against the law to damage the nest of a wild bird while it is in use.
The tree was supposed to be removed in January but five months later the wood pigeon is still in residence.
Councillor Alison Healy said: "We have to have consideration for our wildlife and make that a priority."
She said: "The tree might look a bit forlorn and neglected in our eyes but it's obviously a very desirable residence for one particular bird and their family."
The town council had been getting "quite a lot of comments" on the wilting Christmas tree, she said.
Ms Healy said it was a "unique situation" for the council and the bird was being checked on regularly by East Riding of Yorkshire Council officers.
The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 includes protections for wild birds and their eggs. It means it is an offence to take, damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while that nest is in use or being built.
Andy Gibson from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said wood pigeons would usually migrate to France or Spain during the winter but warmer weather means they are more likely to stay in the UK.
"It isn't just about moving the nest, you are killing the eggs, you are killing the chicks [if you disturb it]," he said.
"In a month's time the eggs will have hatched. A bit more time and the chicks will have fledged and then you can take it down. And next year's plans for Christmas may include removing the Christmas tree before June."
