Outrage as Pride postbox topper stolen from outside post office
- Published
A craft enthusiast has described her disappointment after a postbox topper she crocheted for Pride was stolen.
Alison Davis, a history and politics teacher, said she had worked on the eye-catching artwork since Easter.
CCTV captured someone, wearing a sheet-like covering, removing the topper at 02:49 BST on Tuesday from outside Brough Post Office in East Yorkshire.
Ms Davis said: "It's very disappointing this has been spoilt for the sake of someone's narrow-mindedness."
The colourful topper, emblazoned with the word "Pride", took about 50 hours to make, Ms Davis said.
She put it on top of the postbox on Bank Holiday Monday, in time for Pride month in June, and it had only been in position a few hours before it was taken.
Ms Davis said: "I did not jump to any conclusion about why it had been taken. But then I saw the CCTV. Someone has gone to some effort to remove it.
"I work with kids every day: this wasn't a kid. I believe it was someone who had a problem with the Pride message, which is so sad."
Ms Davis began making toppers for postboxes a year ago. Previous creations have marked Remembrance Day, Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and the late queen's death.
"The inspiration for this one came from one of my students who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community," she said. "All I was trying to do was show that we're inclusive.
"It's disappointing it was taken before it was seen by most people."
Her toppers "bring a lot of joy", said Ms Davis, citing conversations she has had as well as social media messages.
"A lot of kids like to see them," she said.
Brough's postmaster, Sophie Hardaker agreed, and said the theft had prompted "a lot of outrage" in the town.
She added: "People absolutely love the toppers. Customers are always coming in and commenting about them."
Ms Davis, who has chosen not to report the matter to the police, is already working on a replacement topper.
She added: "People will be watching it carefully."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.