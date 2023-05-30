Boy, 16, detained after Grimsby police chase crash
A 16-year-old boy who crashed a car after being pursued by police has been given a six-month detention order.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was driving a Volvo at speeds of up to 65mph (104kmh) through the streets of Grimsby on 12 April, Grimsby Magistrates' Court heard.
He then crashed into a lion statue outside Weelsby Woods at about 20:50 BST and was taken to hospital.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced on Tuesday.
The court heard the boy had driven through five red lights, gone the wrong way around a roundabout and travelled on the wrong side of the road when there was oncoming traffic.
He was pursued by police until the car crashed into one of two stone lions outside Weelsby Woods.
The teenager was injured in the collision and was helped from the vehicle by firefighters before he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.
The court was told there was no evidence that anyone else had been in the car at the time of the crash.
The boy appeared at court by video link from a young offenders institute, where he was serving a sentence for breaching a previous order and the court heard he had been struggling to leave his cell as a result of injuries he suffered to his leg in the crash.
He had also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.
He will serve a six-month training and detention order and was disqualified from driving for three years.
