Cleethorpes beach bench rebuilt by volunteers after arson attack
- Published
A popular bench destroyed in a suspected arson attack is being rebuilt by volunteers in Cleethorpes.
The Buck Beck Beach Bench, off Meridian Road, was deliberately set alight last Tuesday night, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.
It was originally built by members of the community from driftwood.
Nick Albion, who was part of the team behind the project, said there had been an "incredible outpouring" of support from people who "want another bench".
He said the bench became a local landmark for reflection and remembrance until it was destroyed in the fire.
"The harm they [arsonists] have caused to people whose memories were here is quite significant," said Mr Albion, a railway engineer who helped create the original in 2015.
Volunteers have been helping to rebuild the bench since Saturday.
Among them is Jason Thompson, who said he was compelled to help because his children used the bench as a memorial gravestone following the death of their pet cat.
Another volunteer, Lee Davidson, said the site was "a special place for me and my family".
"My young daughter loves coming down here. She calls it the mermaid bench and we've got quite a few fond family memories so it's just trying to get that back again," he said.
"I think it was a special place and it will be a special place again so that's why I'm coming down to help out, trying to recreate from the ashes a semblance of what was there before and then hopefully over a period of time people will take it to their hearts like they did before and we'll have something back to what we had."
Will John said: "I stumbled across it years ago and I didn't know the full story [until now].
"It's been a hidden gem and over the years people have been putting their own stamp on it with memorial bits when people have passed away, so yeah it's been good to the local community."
Mark Drant, who is part of the team, said: "I've never seen so many people that's coming to help and join in bringing driftwood. It's amazing. I can't believe it."
"People put so much effort into it and love, and for it to be burnt away as it has been it's horrible really," added Libby Drant.
The bench has been rebuilt several times over the years after it was swept away by the sea and savage North Sea gales.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.