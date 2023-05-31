Grimsby care village plan for former YCMA hostel
- Published
Plans have been submitted for a care village at the site of a former YCMA building in Grimsby.
A care home with up to 80 bedrooms for elderly residents, as well as independent living accommodation, is proposed for Peaks Lane.
Keystone Architecture submitted plans to North East Lincolnshire Council on behalf of developer DBS7 LLP.
The site has been vacant since the YMCA relocated to a new £8m hostel in Freeman Street two years ago.
The Peaks Lane hostel, which is more than 50 years old, would be partly demolished along with the site's sports hall to make room for the care home.
The remaining section of the building would be converted into serviced flats for staff and visitors to the care village, according to an outline planning statement.
A consultation on the plans is open 16 June, with a decision by the council due in August.
