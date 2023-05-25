Murder arrests over fatal Grimsby cyclist 'hit-and-run'
Three men are being questioned on suspicion of murder after a cyclist died in a suspected hit-and-run in Grimsby.
The victim was struck by a Vauxhall Crossland 4x4 in Carnforth Crescent at 17:20 BST on Sunday and died on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Wednesday and a third man, aged 22, was arrested earlier.
Police said the men and victim knew each other.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis, of Humberside Police, said he understood what had happened would "cause shock and concern to the local community".
"But I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other," he added.
The officer said inquiries were continuing and urged anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
