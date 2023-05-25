Two people dead at High Eske nature reserve
- Published
Two young people have died at a nature reserve in East Yorkshire.
Four members of the public were also rescued from the water at High Eske Nature Reserve, near Tickton, on Wednesday evening.
Humberside Fire and Rescue confirmed the deaths in a statement.
"Despite the very best efforts of the emergency services on the scene, tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives," it added.
The service said firefighters used a boat to rescue the survivors, while Humberside Police deployed divers.
The area has been closed to the public, with an investigation under way to determine the circumstances of the deaths, it added.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said "a number of resources" were sent to the scene.
Humberside Fire and Rescue said people should not enter open water such as ponds, rivers and lakes, as they are "highly dangerous".
In a separate incident on Wednesday evening, a body believed to be that of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the River Calder in Castleford, West Yorkshire.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.