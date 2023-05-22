Grimsby man pleads guilty to weapons and drug charges
- Published
A man who was thrown from his bike by a police car in a dramatic arrest has pleaded guilty to weapons charges.
CCTV footage showed Lewis Durkin being knocked to the ground by a marked car as officers in Grimsby responded to reports of a gunman last month.
Durkin, of Harold Street, Grimsby, admitted possessing an imitation firearm, a bladed weapon and cannabis at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday.
The 28-year-old is due to be sentenced on 26 June.
Humberside Police officers had pursued Durkin on 18 April after receiving reports of a man carrying a gun in Cleethorpes.
The CCTV footage showed an unmarked car chasing Durkin, who then swerved his bike and crashed head-on with the marked police car.
At least five armed officers then surrounded him, pointing their guns as he lay on his back in Weelsby Street, Grimsby.
The gun found in Durkin's possession was loaded but not capable of firing, the court heard.
Humberside Police said at the time of his arrest that officers had taken "wholly appropriate and proportionate action, given the clear and present threat" that had been reported by a member of the public.
Durkin also pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting a police officer and trying to escape from custody the day after his arrest.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.