Bridlington Kite Festival entertains 15,000 visitors
Hundreds of kites took to the blue skies of East Yorkshire as part of an annual coastal festival at the weekend.
Inflatable lobsters, orcas, octopuses and other creatures were on display at the Bridlington Kite Festival on the cliff-top at Sewerby Fields.
The organisers, Visit East Yorkshire and The Northern Kite Group, estimated that 15,000 attended the two-day event.
A pod of dolphins was also spotted swimming along the coastline on Saturday, organisers said.
Kite experts and enthusiasts travelled to the town to provide spectacular displays for visitors to the show, which hosted some of the world's largest kites.
Keith Proctor, from The Northern Kite Group, said: "If you give somebody a line to hold a kite, a smile appears on their face.
"Everybody remembers kites from when they were a child and it brings back those memories."
While visitors also flew their own kites at the event, Mr Proctor said the larger aerial displays needed to be anchored to the ground.
"It's a serious business when you get to the bigger stuff," he said.
