Humber NHS Foundation Trust to offer paid leave for pregnancy loss
- Published
Employees who suffer a pregnancy loss are to be offered paid leave by a health trust in East Yorkshire.
The Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust said it would offer two weeks' paid leave to any woman who lost a pregnancy before the 24th week.
According to the trust, one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, but there is no legal right to maternity or parental bereavement leave.
It said it was a "compassionate move" to help staff have time to grieve.
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust provides services across Hull and East Yorkshire including mental health support and treatment.
'Supportive and healthy organisation'
It said the measures, which also include five days' leave for the partner of someone who has lost a pregnancy, were part of a new package aimed at supporting staff health and wellbeing with a focus on pregnancy and parenting.
Claire Marshall, a specialist perinatal mental health nurse with the trust, said supporting women and their families was "critical to ensuring a supportive and healthy organisation".
"Offering additional paid leave to staff affected by fertility treatment, premature birth and pregnancy loss and bereavement is a compassionate move by our organisation and will mean that families can have some space and time to adjust at a critical life point."
The trust will also offer additional maternity leave following a premature birth, and paid time off for fertility treatment.
Chief executive of the trust Michele Moran said 79% of its staff were woman and it was "extremely proud" to support them and their partners.
"This is just one of the ways that we are putting into practice our promise to our team that their wellbeing at work is our priority," she said.
