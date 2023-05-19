Hull's Freetown Way to return to dual carriageway
- Published
Plans to reinstate a dual carriageway in Hull are to go ahead, the council has said.
Hull City Council said it had secured government funding to return Freetown Way to two lanes following a consultation last year.
A new off-road cycle lane will be installed to allow the road to be widened for traffic.
Council leader Mike Ross said: "This is a win-win for everyone." Work is expected to begin in early 2024.
The road became a single lane in each direction for cars when cycleways were introduced in 2020.
But after drivers complained about congestion, the council accepted the layout was "not a suitable solution".
Mr Ross said returning to two lanes of traffic would "keep the city's roads moving" and the "safe, off-road cycle paths" would encourage cycling.
The scheme will be funded using part of £8.86m allocated to Hull from the government's Active Travel funding.
