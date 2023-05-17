Cleethorpes £75m salmon farm plans consultation to begin
- Published
A public consultation on plans for a £75m onshore salmon farm in Cleethorpes is to begin on Tuesday.
AquaCultured Seafood Ltd wants to build the facility close to Grimsby Town FC's Blundell Park ground to produce 5,000 tonnes of salmon per year.
The developer said 100 jobs would be created if the proposal for the UK's largest fish farm was approved.
However, residents are concerned about the scheme's size, noise, environmental impact and proximity to housing.
The 10-acre (40,000 sq m) development would comprise 50 tanks.
It would not generate "any significant noise" and effluent from the site would be treated to a very high standard, according to planning documents.
Food security
Simon Smith, chair of the Seafood Grimsby & Humber Alliance, is backing the plans and highlighted increased demand from Asian markets for salmon.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "Suppliers of farmed salmon in Norway, who supply vast raw material to Grimsby, are under increasing pressure to supply salmon to growing middle class families in China, India and Indonesia. This could be to the detriment of salmon supplies to the UK.
"Having an onshore salmon farm investment in Grimsby makes eminent sense and will mean we are less reliant on overseas imports of fresh salmon.
"It is a stepping stone towards the UK's food security of a healthy raw material."
However, others have strongly opposed the plans.
Labour councillor Matthew Patrick has called for an environmental impact assessment to happen before it goes any further.
Community group Big Local North Cleethorpes previously said the proposed site was home to rare butterflies and several species of birds.
The public consultation is due to be held between 15:00 and 19:00 BST on Tuesday at Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre.
Those who cannot attend the event are able to learn more, or give feedback via the developer's website.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.