Hull's North Bridge to close for maintenance this weekend
Hull's North Bridge, which links the east and west of the city, will be closed for maintenance work this weekend, the council has said.
The closure will be in place from 06:00 BST on Saturday to 06:00 BST on Monday.
Hull City Council said its bridges teams, along with a contractor, will be repairing worn surfaces.
The council's director of regeneration Mark Jones said the work would "ensure the long-term use of North Bridge", and asked motorists to be patient.
Traffic will be diverted over Drypool Bridge, the authority added.
