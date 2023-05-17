New Beverley station platform safety measures planned
New safety paving is to be installed on platforms at Beverley railway station following the death of a blind man who fell off a station platform in London.
The government has instructed stations without the safety measure to fit them soon after Cleveland Gervais's fatal plunge at Eden Park station in 2020.
A report found he fell because he was unaware he was too close to the edge.
Plans lodged by Network Rail would see the tactile paving strips fitted on both platforms at Beverley station.
The studded strips can be stuck to existing surfaces, with Network Rail's plans stating it would mean they could be swiftly installed to reduce the impact on passengers.
The studs on the strips help people with visual impairments know when they are close to the edge of a platform.
A report from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found Mr Gervais, 53, fell from a platform which was not fitted with tactile paving or other aids for the visually impaired.
South London Coroners' Court ruled his death in February 2020 was an accident, but concluded the lack of tactile paving had contributed to it.
Chief inspector of rail accidents Simon French said Eden Park was far from unique at the time of the accident, with about half of UK stations lacking the strips.
Mr French said: "This tragic accident resulted in the death of someone who had impaired vision and mobility, and relied on the railway to transport him safely."
