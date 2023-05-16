Leisure home makers Atlas and Victory announce redundancies
Ninety-nine production workers have been made redundant at a company which makes static caravans and holiday lodges in Hull.
Atlas Leisure Homes blamed the cuts, which affect about a quarter of the staff at its Wiltshire Road site, on a slowdown in the market.
Meanwhile, Victory Leisure Homes is also planning job cuts at its sites in Gilberdyke and Hull.
The company said the holiday home industry faced "serious challenges".
Victory's managing director Gary Corlyon said: "Manufacturers have been affected.
"This week, staff at Victory Leisure Homes have been informed that the business is proposing to make a number of redundancies at our Gilberdyke and Hull sites.
" We're doing our very best to minimise the impact and are following a transparent and fair process."
Workers at Atlas were told the news of redundancies on Friday following a 30-day consultation process.
They were informed the company would still keep all its production lines open.
Atlas Leisure Homes has made static caravans and holiday lodges since the 1970s.
