Withernsea pier rebuild plan 'no longer viable,' group says
- Published
Plans to rebuild an East Yorkshire seaside town's pier have been scrapped.
Withernsea Pier and Promenade Association (WPPA) said the project was "no longer viable" after its two main funders pulled out.
The group said it had reached "the end of the road" after seven years of "battle" with landowner East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
The council said it had "worked hard" to support the plans and was "very disappointed" they would not go ahead.
Withernsea has been without a pier since the 1890s, when the resort's seafront walkway - which had only been erected in 1877 - was destroyed by a succession of shipping accidents.
Only a turreted stone gateway constructed at the pier's entrance now remains.
WPPA was founded in 2016 with the aim of building a new pier to provide a focal point for the town's beachfront and boost tourism.
The group said it had raised £245,000 to fund the first phase of the project, which involved the building of a viewing platform, but was stopped from starting work in May 2021 by the council, which requested changes to the design.
A year later, the WPPA brought contractors on site to begin construction but said it was forced to postpone work due to the council restricting the use of heavy machinery on the beach during the summer season.
'Back to square one'
Due to the delays, planning permission for the pier has now expired, causing two key funders to withdraw, WPPA said.
"We have been working on this for seven years, put our hearts and souls into the project, and are now back to square one," it added in a statement.
"We no longer have the funds to proceed, and the board and steering group members are fatigued by the endless battle with the council. It is therefore with great sadness that we have to admit that rebuilding the Withernsea Pier is no longer a viable option."
A council spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "We are very disappointed to hear that the WPPA is unable to proceed with the pier development at Withernsea and would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the significant efforts and dedication of the parties involved in the project.
"The council has had a number of responsibilities in connection with the project, including as landowner, shoreline environment manager, planning authority as well as economic development promoter and in all of these areas we have worked hard to advise and support the WPPA with their project."
Members of the WPPA voted to cease trading at a meeting last month. The group said it would sell off steel piling it had bought to build the pier, as well as other assets, to repay loans and creditors.
