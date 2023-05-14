Giant East Yorkshire puffin statues raise more than £90k
- Published
A collection of giant puffin sculptures that have been on display along the East Yorkshire coast has raised more than £90.000 for charity at auction.
The 42 fibreglass effigies had been on show in Withernsea, Hull, Bempton, Kilnsea, Bridlington and Hornsea.
The Puffins Galore arts trail closed in April and 14 of the birds were sold at an auction in Bridlington on Saturday.
Andrew Baitson, from Gilbert Baitson Auctioneers, said the sculptures attracted a lot of interest.
Collectively, the sculptures, along with a collage celebrating the trail, raised £93,550.
Mr Baitson said the star attraction turned out to be a puffin sculpture entitled Beverley Nightlife - which raised £14,200.
Its creator Katy Cobb said the design focussed on creatures that come out after the sun has gone down.
The Puffins Galore project aimed to attract visitors to the coast in East Yorkshire while highlighting threats to wildlife.
The proceeds from the sale of the 14 artworks will be donated to the project's charity partners, the RNLI, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.
A spokesperson for Puffins Galore said the charities were selected for their "important role in the protection of the wildlife of the seas and coasts, or for their essential work saving lives at sea".
The puffins not included in the auction have been purchased by their sponsors, with some remaining on public display.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.