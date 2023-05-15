Hull: Key route to close overnight due to roadworks
A key route in Hull is set to close to traffic overnight for several weeks as major roadworks begin.
Work to renew the road surface on part of the A1033 Hedon Road will affect both the eastbound and westbound carriageways.
The closure between Northern Gateway and Somerden, will be in place between 20:00 BST and 06:00 Monday to Friday, National Highways said.
Work is expected to finish in late June, with diversions in place.
A spokesperson said the repairs would include two roundabouts at Marfleet and Somerden, with fixed bollards being installed near HMP Hull.Resurfacing would only being carried out on the eastbound carriageway, but the westbound carriageway would have to be closed in places to avoid directing traffic to closed roundabouts, National Highways said.
Jennifer Theaker, National Highways project manager, said: "We are mindful that our work will cause disruption in the area with extended journey times for motorway traffic and we apologise in advance for this inconvenience."Ms Theaker said the repairs would be completed "as quickly and as safely as possible to limit disturbance to communities".
