Police hunt men who urinated on Grimsby homeless man
- Published
Police searching for two people who urinated on a homeless man before assaulting him have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with the incident.
Humberside Police said the victim was asleep on Holles Street, in Grimsby, when he was attacked on 30 March.
After they urinated on the man the attackers then punched and kicked him before they ran away.
The force said the two men pictured may be able to help with their inquiry.
Anyone who recognises either of the men or who has information about the incident is asked to come forward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.