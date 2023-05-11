Hull: Work begins on trawlermen memorial garden
- Published
Work has begun on a delayed memorial garden for thousands of Hull trawlermen who died at sea.
A steel sculpture commemorating 6,000 lost fisherman was removed from St Andrews Quay in 2019 ahead of flood defence enhancement work.
Plans for it to be reinstated in the specially built garden were delayed by the Covid pandemic.
Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said it was "great to see work on the project get underway".
Mr Ross said he was looking forward to seeing the memorial garden "take shape" and wanted to thank "all those who have made generous donations" to make the memorial happen.
The garden has been funded by money raised by the St Andrews Dock Heritage Park Action Group (STAND), a charity started in 1989 by ex-fisherman John Crimlis, who lost two brothers from Hull trawlers.
Boards showing information about Hull's fishing industry will be installed alongside Peter Naylor's artwork, which depicts the crew of a trawler.
The memorial to lost fisherman will also be a legacy to Ron Wilkinson, Chair of STAND who died last month.Vic Wheeldon, ex-skipper and STAND committee member, said: "I feel privileged to have been able to work on the Project with Ron and I am glad it is finally coming to fruition."Before his death Mr Wilkinson said: "Culmination of this tribute must be credited to the commitment and contributions gifted by the people of Kingston Upon Hull.
"STAND owes a debt to the many members and volunteers who have, over the years, given their time and energies freely to a worthy cause."
Hull City Council said it expected the work being carried out by Wrights Construction would be completed by August.
