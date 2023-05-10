Bridlington to Filey stretch of King Charles III England Coast Path opens
A brand new section of a path around England's coast has been unveiled in Yorkshire, the first to open since the route was named after the new King.
The 21-mile length of the King Charles III England Coast Path runs from Bridlington to Filey.
It takes in the UK's largest seabird colony and coves used by 18th Century smugglers, officials said.
Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said the path would connect thousands of people to the Yorkshire coast.
The new route completes 50 miles of coastal path within Yorkshire, according to East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North Yorkshire Council.
It begins north of Bridlington, in East Yorkshire, near the Coast Guard Station, then passes along cliffs to Flamborough Head, before continuing to the Bempton Cliffs sea bird colonies and Filey Brigg in North Yorkshire.
The new section of the trail also takes visitors past Sewerby Hall, a Grade I-listed Georgian country house and Speeton Sands, which is peppered with the remains of World War Two coastal defences.
Ms Harrison said: "The Yorkshire coastline is dynamic and historic, passing through areas rich in seaside heritage and wildlife hotspots where precious seabirds thrive.
"I'm delighted to see this stretch open which directly connects thousands of people to the coast and takes us a step closer to being able to walk all the way around England."
Paul Duncan, Natural England area manager for Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said the new route would give people all over the country "easy access to our spectacular Yorkshire coastline".
Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for public rights of way, councillor Keane Duncan, said the opening of the newest section of the trail was "a huge milestone for the Yorkshire coast and its renaming is a very fitting way to honour King Charles III in the year of his coronation".
Adding praise for the new walk, Patrick Wharam, countryside access manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said the new path would attract both domestic and international visitors to "enjoy our natural environment, heritage, culture and leisure activities".
Natural England said in its entirety the King Charles III England Coast Path would be a 2,700-mile long national trail.
